ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and truck crash that happened in the town of Alexandria, according to a press release.

Police say the crash occurred on November 2, at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2.

A 2007 Ford box truck, driven by Randy J. Murphy, 21, from LaFargeville, NY was traveling north on County Route 2 when he turned left at the intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle traveling east on State Route 26, according to an initial investigation led by NYSP.

Police identified the driver of the 2005 Honda as Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, from Alexandria Bay.

Upon impact, Bellman was ejected from the motorcycle and then airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse due to his injuries. State Police confirmed that he is listed in critical condition.

According to Police, Murphy was uninjured in the crash, but Police issued him tickets for unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.