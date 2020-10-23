Alexandria Bay Port of Entry cuts the ribbon on an enhanced processing facility

Alexandria Bay Port of Entry Reaches Major Milestone with Completion of Enhanced 10,427 Square Foot Commercial Processing Facility (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Bay Port of Entry has reached a major milestone.

On October 22, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. General Services Administration hosted a ribbon cutting at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry. The ceremony celebrated the construction of the 10,427 square foot commercial processing facility.

Previously the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry was home to a 3,078 square foot warehouse. Now, CBP stated, the warehouse will host a large commercial inspection area with eight cargo bays, three bay parking garage, Veterinary Services Facility and non-intrusive inspection building.

Director of the Buffalo Field Office Rose Brophy commented on the need of this facility and the efficiency it will provide.

“This new facility truly fits the needs of the current times as the United States continues to stand out as a country where it is safe to visit, work and do business,” said Director Brophy. “The quality of this new facility will help CBP work more efficiently to execute our border security mission, enforce our laws and ultimately support our economy, while keeping our communities and our country safe.”

Helping to the cut the ribbon was Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Congresswoman Stefanik helped to provide funding which totaled $215 million for the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry Northern Border Project.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry is the fifth busiest commercial land crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

The port will now enter phase two of construction and work to enhance the main administration building and passenger vehicle-processing.

