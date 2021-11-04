Alexandria Bay, Theresa businesses cited during Jefferson County Underage Drinking Initiative

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three businesses and subsequent employees were recently cited by New York State Police during an Underage Drinking Initiative in Jefferson County.

The New York State Police conducted this initiative on October 31 and check locations in the Village of Evans Mills and Towns of Alexandria, Theresa, LeRay and Pamelia. In total, 15 locations were checked and three were found not to be in compliance with the legal sale of alcohol.

The first business found not in compliance was Land of Lakes on State Route 37 in Theresa. State Police then cited Leah A. Moss, age 20, from Evans Mills.

The second location to be cited was Bob Williams Valera on Route 12 in Alexandria Bay where 73-year-old Robert J. Williams from Alexandria Bay was cited.

Sunoco Mart on Route 12 in Alexandria Bay was the third location found not in compliance. LaFargeville resident Kevin L. Davis, age 55 was then cited as a result of the initiative.

Moss, Williams and Davis were all charged by New York State Police with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old, ABC Law 065.

However, during the initiative, the remaining 12 locations checked were found in compliance with laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to a person under 21-years-of age. This included the following locations: