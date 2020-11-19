Alexandria Central School reopens following potential COVID-19 exposure

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alexandria Central School District has provided an update regarding an immediate switch to remote instruction.

Alexandria Central Superintendent Chris Clapper has announced that the District will officially reopen following a previous announcement to switch to remote instruction. Superintendent Clapper stated that the switch to remote was due to a “incident [that] potentially exposed [the] school community to COVID-19.”

Superintendent Clapper confirmed in a letter released to the public that he was notified of this incident on November 17, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m., which required immediate contact tracing and to switch to the remote instruction model.

Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that all contact tracing was completed and a “crucial” COVID-19 test was returned as negative, allowing Alexandria Central School District to reopen on November 19, 2020.

As of November 19, no recorded cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Alexandria Central School District.

