Alexandria Central switches to remote learning to prevent spread of COVID-19, no cases confirmed

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alexandria Central School District is taking preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 within their District.

Alexandria Central Superintendent Chris Clapper announced later Tuesday night that the District will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week to prevent the spread of the virus.

All students will follow remote instruction starting Wednesday, November 18 through Friday, November 20, 2020.

Clapper stated that there have been no confirmed infections of COVID-19 within their District, however, they are working with Jefferson County Public Health to “protect the health and safety of all students and staff.”

Superintendent Clapper shared that more information will be available as it is received by the District.

LATEST STORIES: