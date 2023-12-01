ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Central School District dismissed early on Friday.

On December 1, the Alexandria CSD dismissed at noon due to a “threatening email,” according to a message sent to parents by Superintendent Chris Clapper.

Although specifics of what was said in the email were not detailed, Clapper said that Alexandria was not the only target in the email, but was one of the few locally.

Students were dismissed “in an abundance of caution,” Clapper said in the parent message.

The District will work with local law enforcement to ensure a safe reopening on Monday, December 4, Clapper confirmed.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will continue to provide updates as more information is available.