Alex’s Life Hack for being prepared in case of an emergency

Terrifying things happen. Terrifying things while you’re by yourself can happen.
If worst case scenario things happen- information about your health can be key!
Often, one of the first places a first responder would look for information about you is your wallet.
Simply, keep an index card with vital information that they may need to know. Also, be careful not to overshare in case you were to lose your wallet.
-Alex Hazard
