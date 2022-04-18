MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Scholarships are now available through the Alice Hyde Medical Center.

The UVM Health Network- Alice Hyde Medical Center Auxiliary has confirmed that scholarships are now open to students in the North Country.

Scholarships will range in amount and include a $300 First Year Award for a high school student, and a $1,000 scholarship for students who have successfully completed one or more years of post-secondary student.

Students can also apply for the Huguette MacDonald Scholarship, which is a $1,000 award given to a high school student pursuing a career in nursing.

These annual scholarships are available to students pursuing degrees or careers in health care professions and live in Alice Hyde’s service area of Malone, Chateaugay, Bushton-Moira, Salmon River and St. Regis Falls.

Students attending Bruston-Moira Central School, Chateaugay Central School, Malone Central Schools’ Franklin Academy, St. Regis Falls Central School and Salmon River School are eligible to apply.

Applications are available online and must be completed and postmarked by May 1. Scholarships will be presented in June 2022.