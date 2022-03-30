MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone has closed its Family Maternity Center.

This was announced by the UVM Health Network on March 29 stating that the hospital will no longer perform non-emergency births. This change is in response to the shape decline in the number of births the hospital has performed since 2019.

According to AHMC officials, births at the hospital’s Family Maternity Center dropped by over 46% in the 2021 Fiscal Year as the Center performed less than 10 births per month.

Officials said that the decision to close the maternity unit was following a thorough review of the program and made in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health.

“Like many rural hospitals, Alice Hyde has seen a significant decrease in births in recent years,” Alice Hyde’s Chief Medical Officer Lisa Mark, MD said in a press release. “This decline in volume makes it difficult for our team to remain prepared for complex and/or difficult births, as well as complications that can arise during pregnancy.”

Moving forward, Alice Hyde Presiden Michelle Lebeau said that the hospital will focus on delivering outpatient and emergency care to expectant mothers and will adopt a regional approach to Obstetrical care.

“This is a difficult decision for our organization, and we know it is difficult news for our community,” LeBeau said. “Our priorities are to make this transition safe and seamless for expectant mothers and to ensure they continue to have access to maternity services of the highest quality, in an environment of compassion and clinical excellence.”

Alice Hyde first began transitioning to a regional approach in October 2021 as maternity patients were transferred to neighboring partners. This work will continue upon the permanent closure of the Family Maternity Center.

“Making this transition safe and seamless for expectant mothers is at the top of everyone’s mind, and I’m incredibly grateful for the work our FMC team continues to do each day to support and care for our patients as we work through this process,” Labeau added. “Building a strong, regional program through collaboration with our partners across UVM Health Network, and working with our Regional Transport Center to give patients options as they travel to another facility to give birth, will ensure our community continues to have access to safe, reliable and high-quality maternity services.”

Alice Hyde will also continue providing pre- and post-natal care, gynecological care, surgical services and Women’s Health services such as screenings, well-visits and routine care, as well as providing emergency care to expectant mothers through its Emergency Department.