MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country hospital is seeking critical access hospital status.

Alice Hyde Medical Center has applied to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service to become a Critical Access Hospital, according to a recent press release.

Critical Access Hospital designation is given by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to hospitals that meet the following requirements:

Located in rural areas

Located over 35 miles from the next-nearest hospital

Have a maximum of 25 inpatient beds

Maintain an average stay length of 96 hours or less for acute inpatient care patients

Provide 24-hour emergency care services

Alice Hyde is currently considered a “Sole Community Hospital” by CMS. This means that the hospital receives lower reimbursement for patients on federally-funded health insurance plans, hospital leaders explained.

Critical Access Hospitals are reimbursed 101% of “reasonable costs” for services.

This designation would “reduce the community hospital’s financial vulnerability amid financial and operational challenges, hospital leaders expressed. Alice Hyde estimated that it would receive between $3 million and $4.5 million more per year in service reimbursements as a CAH.

“Critical Access Hospital status will directly support Alice Hyde’s mission of caring for our community,” UVM Health Network- Alice Hyde Medical Center President Michelle LeBeau, said in the press release. “Our ability to invest in our people, our facilities and our campus is critical as we continue to change to meet the needs of our community. CAH status will support those needs through improved reimbursement from government payers, and advance the already high-quality care we provide.”

To meet the 25-bed maximum hospital officials said 45 beds that remain on Alice Hyde’s Hospital Operating Certificate will be decertified as part of the transition to CAH status.

Those 45 beds have not been used in many years, hospital officials said. Over the past year, the hospital cared for an average of 17 inpatients per day and Alice Hyde’s highest inpatient census over that time was 22 patients, officials confirmed.

The state and federal review of this application is expected to take many months, however, Alice Hyde said it hopes to make the transition by October 1, 2023.

A community forum regarding this transition will take place on May 17 at the Malone Golf Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.