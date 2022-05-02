MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alice Hyde Medical Center has reduced hours at its COVID-19 testing center.

Beginning May 1, Alice Hyde’s COVID-19 testing site stopped operating on weekends. Regular hours of operation then switched to 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This was confirmed by UVM Health Network on April 29.

According to the Health Network, these operation changes were made in response to falling COVID-19 testing demands throughout Northern New York.

No changes were made to the swab collection process or other aspects of the site’s operations.

Patients seeking COVID-19 testing at this site remain required to have a physician’s order, as well as proof of insurance.

The Alice Hyde Medical Center COVID-19 testing site is located at 24 Fourth Street in Malone.