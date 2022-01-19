JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to Jefferson County Health Officials, every single test processed since yesterday’s report has come back positive.

This meant that 555 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county on Wednesday. This increase caused mandatory isolations to increase by 253 reaching 1,339 on January 19.

There are currently 118 residents in mandatory quarantine due to the virus. Hospitalizations also grew with 35 residents reportedly hospitalized with the virus.

The county also confirmed two more deaths due to the virus over the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic 150 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the coronavirus.

However, the number of recoveries rose by 304, and nursing home cases dropped by 5, with only two nursing home residents currently infected with COVID-19. There are still no cases reported among assisted living residents.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate declined to 20.1% on Wednesday and the rate per 100,000 was reduced to 1,332.01.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.