All active COVID-19 cases recovered in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lewis County Wednesday. There have been a total of 57 cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

Of the 57 positive cases, all cases have recovered. There are 104 individuals under quarantine and none are under isolation.

4,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County with a total of 7,286 tests performed.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

