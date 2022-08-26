FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new pay system will soon take effect for Fort Drum soldiers.

The U.S. Army is transitioning all soldiers on long-term active-duty orders to be paid semimonthly.

According to a report issued by the Army in July, the vast majority of soldiers on active-duty orders already get paid semimonthly on the first and fifteenth of each month. However, approximately 11,000 soldiers previously opted to be paid only once per month.

The new changes will move these soldiers onto a semimonthly schedule. This is a part of the Army’s Integrated Pay and Personnel System. This will not change the total monthly compensation for soldiers.

Additionally, as confirmed in a notice issued to Fort Drum soldiers, this will not require soldiers to change how they pay their bills or “stretch” their pay to meet financial obligations. Under the semimonthly system, soldiers will be asked to save their mid-month pay until the end of the month.

All changes will take effect on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Affected soldiers will receive their final full monthly pay for September 2022 on September 30. They will then receive their first mid-month pay on Friday, October 14 and the second half on November 1, 2022.

More information can be found on the U.S. Army website.