All Hammond Central School District students returning to full in-person learning

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hammond Central School District student are returning to full in-person instruction this week.

Hammond Central School District Superintendent Douglas McQueer announced last week that the District would be returning to five-days a week in-person learning. This change was applicable to all students.

The HCSD was previously adopted a hybrid in-person model for the 2020-2021 school year; allowing students to attend in-person instruction specific days throughout the week.

All students will return to full in-person instruction on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.