All Jefferson County Departments will reopen to the public June 15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – All Jefferson County Departments will reopen to the public for business during their normal office hours beginning June 15.
County staff will return to work with many new state and federal guidelines to follow, which will impact the way business is being conducted. Social distancing will be required, along with wearing masks and minimizing group gatherings.
Jefferson County is urging residents to conduct business by email, phone, mail or through the county’s website as much as possible. The county is also requesting that residents make appointments in advance.
The following list contains phone numbers for each county department:
|Administration
|785-3075
|Aging
|785-3191
|Airport
|786-6000
|Attorney
|785-3088
|Auditor
|785-3386
|Buildings
|785-5137
|Code Enforcement
|785-5130
|Community Services
|785-3283
|District Attorney
|785-3053
|Dog Control
|779-5900
|Elections
|785-3027
|Employment & Training
|786-3651
|Fire & Emergency Management
|786-2654
|Highway
|786-3600
|Human Resources
|785-3147
|Insurance
|785-3043
|Planning
|785-3144
|Probation
|785-3065
|Public Defender
|785-3152
|Public Health
|786-3770
|Purchasing
|785-3077
|Real Property
|785-3074
|Recycling & Waste Management
|786-6900
|Sheriff/Jail
|786-2660
|Social Services
|785-3000
|Treasurer
|785-3055
|Veterans
|785-3086
|Weights & Measures
|786-1094
The Watertown DMV office will reopen for limited transactions beginning on June 22.
LATEST STORIES:
- GOP police reform plan gains momentum
- 6-12-20: Lows in 40s overnight
- Florida Republicans excited to bring RNC to Jacksonville
- Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws
- No overnight children’s camps allowed this summer across NYS
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.