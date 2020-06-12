All Jefferson County Departments will reopen to the public June 15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – All Jefferson County Departments will reopen to the public for business during their normal office hours beginning June 15.

County staff will return to work with many new state and federal guidelines to follow, which will impact the way business is being conducted. Social distancing will be required, along with wearing masks and minimizing group gatherings.

Jefferson County is urging residents to conduct business by email, phone, mail or through the county’s website as much as possible. The county is also requesting that residents make appointments in advance.

The following list contains phone numbers for each county department:

Administration 785-3075 Aging 785-3191 Airport 786-6000 Attorney 785-3088 Auditor 785-3386 Buildings 785-5137 Code Enforcement 785-5130 Community Services 785-3283 District Attorney 785-3053 Dog Control 779-5900 Elections 785-3027 Employment & Training 786-3651 Fire & Emergency Management 786-2654 Highway 786-3600 Human Resources 785-3147 Insurance 785-3043 Planning 785-3144 Probation 785-3065 Public Defender 785-3152 Public Health 786-3770 Purchasing 785-3077 Real Property 785-3074 Recycling & Waste Management 786-6900 Sheriff/Jail 786-2660 Social Services 785-3000 Treasurer 785-3055 Veterans 785-3086 Weights & Measures 786-1094

The Watertown DMV office will reopen for limited transactions beginning on June 22.

