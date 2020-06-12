All Jefferson County Departments will reopen to the public June 15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – All Jefferson County Departments will reopen to the public for business during their normal office hours beginning June 15.

County staff will return to work with many new state and federal guidelines to follow, which will impact the way business is being conducted. Social distancing will be required, along with wearing masks and minimizing group gatherings.

Jefferson County is urging residents to conduct business by email, phone, mail or through the county’s website as much as possible. The county is also requesting that residents make appointments in advance.

The following list contains phone numbers for each county department:

Administration785-3075
Aging785-3191
Airport786-6000
Attorney785-3088
Auditor785-3386
Buildings785-5137
Code Enforcement785-5130
Community Services785-3283
District Attorney785-3053
Dog Control779-5900
Elections785-3027
Employment & Training786-3651
Fire & Emergency Management786-2654
Highway786-3600
Human Resources785-3147
Insurance785-3043
Planning785-3144
Probation785-3065
Public Defender785-3152
Public Health786-3770
Purchasing785-3077
Real Property785-3074
Recycling & Waste Management786-6900
Sheriff/Jail786-2660
Social Services785-3000
Treasurer785-3055
Veterans785-3086
Weights & Measures786-1094

The Watertown DMV office will reopen for limited transactions beginning on June 22.

