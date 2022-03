(UPDATE) — Both lanes on New York State Route 12 in Lewis County have been reopened. The crash was cleared in the Town of Martinsburg at 2:20 p.m.

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Portions of New York State Route 12 in Lewis County are closed.

Specifically, both northbound and southbound lanes between Blue Street and Tiffany Road on NYS Route 12 have been closed. The road closure is due to a crash in the town of Martinsburg that occurred at 10:50 a.m. on Monday morning.