All new ABC50 mobile app launches with local news, weather and more

(WWTI) – ABC50 is making it easier for everyone in the North Country to get the latest local news and weather right at your fingertips.

We have given our WWTI ABC50 app a complete makeover, making it easier than ever to stay up-to-date on the go.

The newly redesigned ABC50 app gives you quick access to local, regional and national news, along with on-demand video, customized alert settings and personalized weather updates. We’ve also made it easier to share our stories via text message or social media.

Here’s a quick overview of the new design:

Home Screen: Hamburger Menu

Navigate different sections of the app using the menu (3 horizontal lines) at the top left of the app screen.

Home Screen: Navigation Menu

Clicking on the hamburger menu icon will open the navigation menu, making it easy for you to find what you’re looking for on the app.

Home Screen: Notifications

View any recent notifications by clicking the bell icon at the top right of the screen.

Home Screen: Notifications

Choose which topics you want to receive notifications for.

You can receive alerts for breaking news, new contests, local news and weather.

Home Screen: Top Stories

View the latest local news and top stories easily on the home screen.

Weather Screen: Click on the weather icon in the menu at the bottom of the app screen for current weather, weather forecasts and the radar. Easily change the location for personalized weather in your zip code.

On-Demand Video: See all the latest local video in the video center located on the home screen or by clicking on the video icon in the menu at the bottom of the app screen.

The new app makes it easier to bring you the latest news and weather on-the-go.