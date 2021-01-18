All of allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at several North Country hospitals in first 4 weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center, Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Lewis County General Hospital are a few of North Country health centers that have administered all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses.

On Monday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo addressed the state of New York to provide an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Cuomo highlighted the North Country’s progress in administering the COVID-19 vaccine; confirming that many health care systems have administered all of their allocated doses.

According to the Governor, the following health care systems and facilities have given out of their allocated doses during the first four weeks.

Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, New York

Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, New York

Champlain Family Health, Champlain, New York

Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, New York

Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, New York

Lewis County Public Health Department, Lowville, New York

St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg, New York

Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, New York

Governor Cuomo confirmed that some of the lower performing facilities included the Hamilton County Health Department and the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center with a percentage of 88% and 91% respectively.

As of January 18, 1,460 residents and 1,404 staff members vaccinated against the coronavirus. He stated that “vaccination performance is uneven by region,” but the North Country continues to have one of the highest vaccination rate in the state, sitting at 81%.