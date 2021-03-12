All outdoor recreational activities banned on canal between Eisenhower and Snell locks in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Outdoor recreational activities have been banned on certain areas of the St. Lawrence River.

The Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an alert on Friday, restricting outdoor recreational activities on a canal in Massena, New York.

According to Authorities, all persons are to refrain from using the canal between the Dwight D. Eisenhower and Snell locks due to unstable ice conditions along the St. Lawrence Seaway.

These restrictions include ice fishermen, snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle operators.

This alert was issued to the public on Friday, March 12, 2021.

