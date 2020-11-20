All St. Lawrence University classes switch to remote learning for remainder of semester

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is switching to remote instruction following additional COVID-19 updates.

St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley and Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg have announced that the University is officially moving to a “yellow” operating status, equivalent of a “moderate” COVID-19 risk.

To address these risks Bradley and Schonberg announced that all SLU classes will move to remote learning for the remainder of the Fall 2020 semester. All in-person activities have also been cancelled through November 30, 2020.

The University is also urging all employees to work from home if possible.

According to Schonberg and Bradley, these decisions were made following seven additional positive COVID-19 tests on November 19, 2020.

Additional precautions pertaining to COVID-19 risks include:

Continued limited visitations

Students are discouraged from leaving with the campus with the exception of essential travel

Precautionary quarantine for two greek-life houses and one residence hall

Student gatherings limited to extended family units

Visitors limited to essential service providers

SLU students are also set to leave campus for Thanksgiving Break this coming week. All students are required to leave for the remainder of the semester on November 24, 2020 as long as they are not in campus exposure quarantine or precautionary quarantine.

