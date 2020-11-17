All St. Lawrence University students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to spring semester arrival

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is currently working to wrap up in-person instruction before the Thanksgiving holiday and has recently released their testing plan for the spring semester.

SLU Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley and Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg have released student arrival testing information for the spring 2021 semester. The information applies to all student with an on-campus assignment that reside in the United State.

St. Lawrence University is set to work with Everlywell to conduct pre-arrival testing, and at-home PCR nasal COVID-19 testing will offred to every student.

According to SLU, Students have the option to opt-out of this testing option, but all students will be required to take a PCR nasal test, and upload negative results, three days before arrival to campus in the spring.

Testing kits are set to be handed out before students leave for Thanksgiving break.

The University reported that as of November 16, 2020, 17,236 student and employees have been tested for the coronavirus. SLU currently has one active case, and five have been confirmed since the start of the fall semester.

