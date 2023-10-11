LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Health System Director of Quality Lyndsey Allen, MSN, RN, has been awarded a Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Development Scholarship.

The scholarship is available with support from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation as part of HANYS’ ongoing effort to improve health equity.

Award recipients received the scholarship to earn an eCornell Diversity and Inclusion Certificate. The certification program assists leaders focused on creating a culture of diversity and inclusiveness within their organization.