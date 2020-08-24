New opportunities for health pre-certification at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced their in-person opportunities for allied health pre-certification trainings this fall.
JCC will host in-person non-credit workshops for skill building, resume enhancement or career preparation. The college will host Phlebotomy Technician workshops, Clinical Medical Assistant workshops and Pharmacy Technician workshops.
Early registration is recommended as there is limited seating available for in-person training.
The schedule and cost for the fall workshops is as followed:
Phlebotomy Technician
September 8, 2020 – December 10, 2020
Tuesdays and Thursdays
6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $1,599 (textbooks included)
Clinical Medical Assistant
September 14, 2020 – February 15, 2021
Mondays and Wednesdays
6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $2,399 (textbooks included)
Pharmacy Technician
October 12, 2020 – December 2, 2020
Mondays and Wednesdays
6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $999 (textbooks included)
Students who are military spouses can use MyCAA to cover the cost of training.
The college also offers an additional online allied health workshops for pre-certification. These include:
- Clinical Medical Assistants (also offered on campus)
- Dental Assistants
- EKG Technicians
- Dialysis Technicians
- Medical Billers & Coders
- Pharmacy Technicians (also offered on campus)
- Phlebotomy Technicians (also offered on campus)
- Veterinary Assistants
- Personal Care Assistants
LATEST STORIES:
- Bills training camp injury report: August 24th
- High school football, other “high risk” sports not allowed to play in New York
- Asteroid the size of a refrigerator may head for Earth the day before the Presidential Election, NASA says
- Statewide infection rate at all-time low, but Western NY gets caution flag
- Dog finds help after 88-year-old owner falls in California
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.