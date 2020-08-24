New opportunities for health pre-certification at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced their in-person opportunities for allied health pre-certification trainings this fall.

JCC will host in-person non-credit workshops for skill building, resume enhancement or career preparation. The college will host Phlebotomy Technician workshops, Clinical Medical Assistant workshops and Pharmacy Technician workshops.

Early registration is recommended as there is limited seating available for in-person training.

The schedule and cost for the fall workshops is as followed:

Phlebotomy Technician

September 8, 2020 – December 10, 2020

Tuesdays and Thursdays

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $1,599 (textbooks included)

Clinical Medical Assistant

September 14, 2020 – February 15, 2021

Mondays and Wednesdays

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $2,399 (textbooks included)

Pharmacy Technician

October 12, 2020 – December 2, 2020

Mondays and Wednesdays

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $999 (textbooks included)

Students who are military spouses can use MyCAA to cover the cost of training.

The college also offers an additional online allied health workshops for pre-certification. These include:

Clinical Medical Assistants (also offered on campus)

Dental Assistants

EKG Technicians

Dialysis Technicians

Medical Billers & Coders

Pharmacy Technicians (also offered on campus)

Phlebotomy Technicians (also offered on campus)

Veterinary Assistants

Personal Care Assistants

