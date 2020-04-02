Allison Smith of Arendelle: Massena yoga instructor leads sessions online dressed as Frozen character

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Allison Smith, owner and yoga instructor at Massena Yoga Studio, is teaching kids how to do yoga online during the coronavirus epidemic.

She has been doing yoga for children for a couple of years and is now dressing up as Anna from the Disney movie Frozen to make it even more fun.

Allison said kids yoga differs from adult yoga is is tailored specifically for children to participate. She starts each session somewhat silly, allowing kids to “get their wiggles out.”

She explained that when doing yoga with children, she doesn’t focus much on form. The kids are never reprimanded and are encouraged to find their own way. Many kids stay engaged throughout the entirety of the sessions.

Allison is also a Physican Assistant and works in behavioral medicine. She has great experience teaching kids to create resilience and develop coping mechanisms, which is especially imperative during a time when people worldwide are being asked to practice social distancing and children have transitioned from their daily routines to learning at home and not playing with friends.

Allison’s next yoga session is Sunday at 10am on Facebook. Click here to join in on the fun.

