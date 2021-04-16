‘Allows community to participate in cycle of giving:’ Free food distributions to continue in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Free food distributions will continue in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Native American Fellowship of the Assemblies of God have announced the continuation of food distributions for Akwesasne community members. This is following a successful event that took place on April 13 which distributed nearly 1,300 boxes containing fresh fruit, milk and other perishables.

“This distribution allows the community to participate in the cycle of giving,” shared Pastor Brent Maracle. “The food is intended to be shared with all community members. It’s also great to see people helping each other and extending rides to those in need.”

Distributions similar to the April 1 event will ow be held each Tuesday in the month of April at the former- Mohawk Bingo Palace Building.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal members will be permitted to pick up food boxes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both April 20 and April 27. Individuals will be required to bring identification, wear a mask, remain in vehicle and respect social distancing.

These free food distribution events are sponsored by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Native American Fellowship, in collaboration with the New York Attorney General Ministry Network, Convoy of Hope, Farm2Table, Produce Alliance and City Serve International.