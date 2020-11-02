Almost 13K North Country voters participated in early voting

Capital Region sees long lines for last day of early voting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Election day is less than 24-hours away and many voters across New York State have already cast their ballot.

The New York State Board of Elections has released early voting analytics As of November 1, 2020, over 2.5 million New Yorkers participated in early voting.

For the North Country, metrics have been released regarding early voting in specific counties. The data is specified below.

In Jefferson County, 7.53% of voters participated in early voting, bringing the overall total to 5,510.

Lewis County saw an overall early voting turnout of 14.91%, with 2,817 residents casting their vote in early voting.

In St. Lawrence County, 7.36% participated in early voting, with 5,107 votes casted.

Across New York State, early voting accounted for 18.50% of all voters with a total of 2,507,341 votes casted for the 2020 election as of November 1, 2020.

