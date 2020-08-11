Almost 25% of parents think teachers working remotely should get paid less, work more or sacrifice vacation

(WWTI) – A recent survey found that 55% of parents in the United States want in-person instruction at schools this fall.

WalletHub’s survey revealed that the number one reason parents think schools should reopen is for kids’ development, followed by parents being able to go back to work and children eating properly.

The results of the survey show that 32% of parents are unable to work remotely and 31% more fathers than mothers want schools to reopen for in-person learning.

Politics also impact reopening opinions. Two-thirds of conservative parents favor schools reopening, versus less than half of liberal parents.

When it comes to schools reopening, 24% of elementary students’ parent are most concerned with their family’s health, versus 12% of college students’ parents.

More than 24% of parents think teachers who work remotely should either get paid less, work longer hours or give up vacation days.

