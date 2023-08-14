CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery is to present an exhibition, “Environment, Health, & the Body in Traditional Paintings from Contemporary India,” according to a press release from the university.

The exhibition will begin on Wednesday, August 16, and run through until Saturday, October 7; the exhibition and related events are free and open to the public. The Gallery will showcase artwork by 35 artists from four different regions of India

The exhibition will consist of nearly 50 paintings and revolve around three interconnected themes; the environmental consequences of human actions, human well-being and societal perceptions of the body.

Educational programs will be hosted by the Gallery in conjunction with the exhibition:

Gallery Talk: Presented by Kathryn Myers, University of Connecticut Professor of Art and Art History:

Everyday Revelations: Researching, Collecting, and Living with Indian Art on September 18, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery.

Spotlight Talks: Presented by Chandreyi Basu, St. Lawrence Associate Professor of Art & Art History:

Traditional Paintings, Contemporary India: Environment on Friday, September 8, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery;

Traditional Paintings, Contemporary India: Health & Wellness on Wednesday, September 13, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery; and

Traditional Paintings, Contemporary India: The Body on Friday, October 6, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery.

You can register for the talks by email at brushgallery@stlawu.edu, additional gallery talks are available upon request.

Richard F Brush Art Gallery is located in the Griffiths Arts Center at St. Lawrence University at 23 Romoda Dr in Canton, NY.

More information is available by contacting the Gallery at 315-229-5174 or visiting the Gallery’s website.