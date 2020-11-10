Almost a dozen aided by American Red Cross after two Jefferson County fires on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Red helped to provide aid for almost a dozen North Country residents after two fires in one day.

The American Red Cross provided volunteers from both the Central and Northern New York chapters for immediate emergency aid after two fire in Jefferson County. The fires took place in Watertown on November 9, 2020, and 11 individuals were provided aid by volunteers.

Volunteers assisted at both a fire on Waite Avenue in Watertown, which displaced four adults and a one-year old child.

The second fire was at the Rainbow Motel where six were evacuated from 13 occupied rooms.

Watch footage from the Rainbow Motel fire below:

