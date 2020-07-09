Alteri’s Bakery teams with local law enforcement to donate to NNY food pantries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A symbol of gratitude, turned into an initiative of service.

Mark Alteri of Alteri’s Bakery wanted to show his appreciation for local law enforcement by donating fresh bread to stations and offices. But after several meetings and discussions, the homemade offerings will now be delivered to those in need.

Beginning July 15, Alteri’s Bakery will begin its weekly donations to local food pantries.

Every week for three weeks, Alteri’s Bakery will bake and donate 100 loaves of fresh Italian bread which local law enforcement will deliver to local food pantries.

The first donations on July 15 will go to:

The Community Action Planning Council, Watertown – delivered by the Watertown Police Department

The Town of Brownville Food Pantry, Brownville- delivered by the Jefferson Country Sheriff’s Office

The Rohde Community Center, Adams- delivered by the New York State Police

The following two weeks are being scheduled and will be added once confirmed.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.