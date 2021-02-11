American Health Care Association: Long term care facing worst financial crisis in years due to COVID-19

Nursing home visitation guidelines have been adjusted from 28 days being COVID free to 14.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As long term care residents and staff have faced extreme impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, costs have risen exponentially, driving them further into a crisis.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living recently conducted an analysis regarding the claimed financial crisis long term care facilities are facing across the country. The analysis found that the long term care industry is expected to lose $94 billion from 2020 to 2021.

According to the AHCA, this crisis was driven by factors such as increased routine COVID-19 testing, hiring additional staff members and purchasing personal protective equipment. in 2020, nursing homes spent approximately $30 billion on PPE and additional staffing.

The AHCA and NCAL analysis also found that without immediate assistance, over 1,600 nursing homes could close in 2021; over ten times the number of facilities that closed in 2020.

The chart below details such projected losses over the next two years.

2020 2021 (Projected) 2-year Projected Total COVID Costs (PPE and additional staff) $30 Billion $30 Billion $60 Billion Revenue Losses $11.3 Billion

(8% decline) $22.6 Billion

(16% decline) $34 Billion

(24% decline Facility closures and mergers 143 1,670 1,813

AHCA and NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson commented on these projections calling it a “business nightmare.”

“In three short months, we’ve gone from 71% to 67%. We need census to recover at a rate of 1% a month, and while that doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s not as easy as it might seem,” stated Parkinson. “If the census doesn’t recover at all, or recover slower than that, the sector has a real problem.”

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living also urged for additional funding claiming that “America’s most vulnerable population and their dedicated caregivers cannot fight this fight alone.”

This report was released on February 11, 2021.