American Heart Association advocates call for increase to New York’s cigarette tax

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Advocates from the American Heart Association will be contacting elected state officials over the next couple days to tell them that the pandemic is no time to decrease funding for health prevention programs.

Approximately 50 advocates are seeking to increase the cigarette tax by at least $1.00 per pack and maintain funding for the Obesity Prevention Program and the Hypertension Program.

Increasing the cigarette tax could serve two purposes; reducing risk factors for heart disease and stroke and bringing needed revenue to the state coffers, according to Caitlin O’Brien, JD, New York State Government Relations Director for the American Heart Association.

“It’s critical that legislators focus on COVID-19 matters when they meet this week, but we are seeing that risk factors that lead to heart disease and stroke put people at higher risk for the virus,” said O’Brien. “Tobacco use remains the leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke, which is complicating COVID cases.

“Also, science shows that raising the price of cigarettes leads to people quitting this dangerous habit,” O’Brien said. “Kids especially are vulnerable to cost, and if smokers are thinking of quitting, an increase in price can be the determining factor for them. We last raised the cigarette tax 10 years ago, so smokers have acclimated to the price. An increase in the tax will lead to decreased smoking rates – and decreased health risks. Also, with roughly a $14 billion deficit in the state budget, this could put revenues back in state coffers while doing good public health work. It’s a win-win for New Yorkers.”

New York’s current tax per pack of cigarettes is $4.35. In New York City, tax on one pack of cigarettes is $5.85.

Heart Association advocates will also be asking legislators to be sure that funding for the Obesity Prevention Program and the Hypertension Program be at least maintained at $5.9 million and $692,000 respectively.

As with smoking, risk factors like an unhealthy weight, high blood pressure and diabetes put people at a higher risk of COVID-19, according to the American Heart Association.

“The Obesity Prevention Program and the Hypertension Program address exactly those issues, and spending money on these programs now can save us money later,” O’Brien said. “We don’t want to shoot ourselves in the foot by not maintaining the funding for these programs. Prevention is key when it comes to chronic diseases, and these programs do that. If they are cut, they can’t operate as effectively.”

Beginning today, American Heart Association advocates will be reaching out to state legislators and Governor Cuomo’s office, along with sharing their message via social media.

