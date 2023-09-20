LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Hospital Association honored Lewis County General Hospital for 75 years of participation and leadership in the AHA.

Lewis County General Hospital is a full-service 25-bed Critical Access Hospital and part of the Lewis County Health System. The hospital shares its main campus with Lewis County Hospice, a certified home health agency, primary and specialty care clinics, and a 160-bed residential healthcare facility.

The American Hospital Association is proud to recognize Lewis County General Hospital for 75 years of membership in the AHA and for their continued commitment to serving their patients and communities. AHA Regional Executive Michael Draine

In 2022, Lewis County Health System broke ground on a 32-million-dollar capital project that includes a new two-story surgical pavilion and the modernization of the medical-surgical and CCU units at Lewis County General Hospital.

The project is the most comprehensive modernization of Lewis County General Hospital since it opened to meet the healthcare needs of the Lewis County community in 1931.