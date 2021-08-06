American Idol auditions coming to New York August 8

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Do you have what it takes to be the next winner of American Idol? Auditions are coming to New York via Zoom.

On Sunday, August 8, the auditions will take place and those interested can sign up to audition face-to-face with producers and receive real-time feedback. This “Idol” winner will be a historic one. The winner will be the 20th winner overall, and the fifth to be crowned on ABC.

Also, making auditions easier then ever, for the second year in a row, “Idol Across America” features auditions for all 50 states. So, if you think you’ve got what it takes to be the next American Idol superstar, register for your audition online.