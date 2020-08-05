American Idol holds first ever virtual auditions

(WWTI) — Last season “American Idol” became the first reality competition series to air remotely. During this seasons first round of auditions “American Idol” will use custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America”, its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

Beginning August 10, “Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (August 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (August 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (August 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (August 16)

Open Call Auditions (August 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (August 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (August 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (August 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (August 24)

Open Call Auditions (August 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (August 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (August 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (August 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (September 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (September 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (September 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (September 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (September 9)

You must be between 15 – 28 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.

