WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Legion Army & Navy Post 61 has announced details for The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

“A Constitutional Speech Contest” will be held at the American Legion Army & Navy, 138 Sterling St, Watertown NY 1360, on Saturday, November 19 at 9 a.m.

Contests are held at post, county, district, zone, state and national levels with scholarship award prizes given at each level. The first step to the American Legion National finals will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over $30,000 in total scholarships is possible.

Applications can be found on the American Legion website and can be picked up in person at Watertown High School, Immaculate Heart Central and Faith Fellowship Christian School. Applications are due by November 9 at Post 61.

Each contestant will develop a prepared oration which must be their original effort, on some aspect of the Constitution of the United States with emphasis on duties and obligations of a citizen of our government. Each contestant will present their composed prepared oration of an 8-to-10 minute timed talk. At the County level and after presentation will be without notes.

Starting at the Zone level each contestant will be given a topic about the 4 amendments listed in the formal rules and be given 5 minutes to prepare a 3-to-5-minute talk on the topic. American Legion Post 61

In order to be eligible, contestants: