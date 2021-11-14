American Legion in Antwerp hosting ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Legion in Antwerp will be hosting a blood drive on November 26 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The blood drive is being organized through the American Red Cross which encourages residents to donate blood to help save a life. The drive will take place in the banquet room at 40 Main Street in Antwerp.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to make an appointment, however, walk-ins will also be accepted. The organization also suggests those attending download their RapidPass to save time while signing in at the drive.

The organization is also encouraging residents to consider a power red cell donation if they have blood type O-, A-, B- or O+. More information on donating blood can be found on the American Red Cross website.