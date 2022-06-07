WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Legion Post 61 located in Watertown will be holding a ceremony on June 14 in honor of National Flag Day.

The holiday honors the national flag and commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14 of 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The American Legion will be holding a flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. at 138 Sterling Street in Watertown on Tuesday to honor the holiday.

The public is invited to attend the event. More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.