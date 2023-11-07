WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after a fire early Tuesday morning on Second Street in Redwood, Jefferson County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and a two-year-old child. Red Cross volunteers also offered emotional support, blankets and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the child.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.