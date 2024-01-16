OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Red Cross is helping four people in Ogdensburg after a Sunday night fire.

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to four people after a fire Sunday on Clark Street in Ogdensburg.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and two children, ages 11 and 15. Volunteers also offered health services, comfort kits containing personal care items, and stuffed animals for the children.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.