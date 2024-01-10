WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Red Cross lent a hand to four people after a tree toppled in the City of Watertown.

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to four people after a windstorm toppled a tree onto their home on Myrtle Avenue in Watertown.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and two children, ages 4 and 6. Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal care items, and stuffed animals for the children.

One resident is eligible for Veterans’ services. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the storm as they navigate the road to recovery.