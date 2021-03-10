American Red Cross Eastern NY names new Chief Development Officer

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The regional chapter of the American Red Cross named a new Chief Development Officer on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross of the Eastern New York Region officially announced that Kate Qualters has been named the Regional Chief Development Officer. The Red Cross in Eastern New ork serves 27 counties, comprised of Central & Northern New York, Hudson Valley, and Northeastern New York chapters.

According to the Red Cross, Qualters previously was the director of development at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany. There she lead a $5 million campaign and launched an affordable housing program and mobile unit food program.

In her new role, Qualters is a member of the senior executive team and will be responsible for the strategic planning of fund development and expansion of the donor base. She will also lead the development team in the Eastern New York region.

I am thrilled to be joining the Red Cross,” expressed Qualters. “I have witnessed first-hand their mission in action and life-saving work. The Red Cross touches every layer of our community and I am looking forward to working side by side with our amazing team of staff and volunteers and sharing the Red Cross story.”

Red Cross Regional CEO Kevin Coffey also commented Qualters joining the team.

“Kate brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of fundraising and we are delighted to have her join our team,” stated Coffey. “Need for our services is growing at a time when fundraising has faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Kate brings energy, expertise and flexibility at a time when it’s needed most.”

In 2020, the Red Cross Eastern New York Region responded to 577 local disasters, providing relief to over 2,300 people. It also collected over 66,000 units of blood to support hospitals and patients in need.