ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWTI) – Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after a fire Sunday afternoon on Jefferson Courts Lane in Adams Center.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults and two children, ages 16 and three months. Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, and stuffed animals for the children.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central and Northern New York