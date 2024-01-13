LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Red Cross is helping three people after two Lewis County fires.

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults today on Olmstead Road in Lowville. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.

In Constableville yesterday, a Church Street resident was provided with financial assistance, health services, and comfort kits containing personal care items. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fires as they navigate the road to recovery.