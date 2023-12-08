LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York Chapter is helping a family of five after an early morning Friday on Friday, December 8 on Laurel Street in Lyons Falls.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults and two children, ages four and seven. Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal care items, blankets, and stuffed animals for the children.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

People can help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.