HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Red Cross is assisting four people after a Christmas Eve fire in the St. Lawrence County town of Hermon.

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to four people after a Christmas Eve fire on Pyrites Russell Road in Hermon.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and two children. Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal care items, and blankets.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.