OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Red Cross is lending a hand to six people after an afternoon fire Thursday, December 21.

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to six people after the blaze on Middle Road in Ogdensburg.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and four children. Volunteers also offered blankets, comfort kits containing personal care items, and stuffed animals for the children. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

People can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.