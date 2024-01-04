CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Red Cross is helping out a trio of people after an early morning blaze on Thursday, January 4.

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after a fire early Thursday morning on Church Street in Constableville in Lewis County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to three adults. Volunteers also offered health services, comfort kits containing personal care items, and blankets.

One resident is eligible for Veterans’ services. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.