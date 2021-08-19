American rock band, The Resilient, to perform at Jefferson Community College

Mark your calendar and reserve your tickets now to see The Resilient in concert at Jefferson Community College (JCC) McVean Gymnasium on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An American rock band will be visiting the North Country next month to perform for students and community members.

Jefferson Community College has announced that The Resilient will be performing at its McVean Gymnasium on September 18. The Resilient is comprised primarily of severely wounded U.S. combat veterans. Their music focuses on creating music that reflects hardship and inspiration faced in their military and civilian careers.

The Resilient’s music has been claimed to reflect their name by combining sincere lyricism, lulling melodies, hypnotizing beats, and weaving harmonies.

Previously, the band has teamed up with numerous musical icons. This includes Yo-Yo Ma, Sheryl Crow, Aaron Neville, Ricky Scaggs and Oleta Adams. They have also collaborated with the Kansas City Symphony, the Grand Ole Opry, the Red Cross, Americans For the Arts, Holidays For Heroes, Operation First Response, and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Members of the band were also featured on the 300th episode of “NCIS,” as well as the show “Lucky Dog.” The band’s first original single was debuted at the 2020 National Association of Music Merchant Convention in California, and are the subjects of a feature length documentary currently in production with LA-based North Projects.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Septembr 18 at 7:30 p.m. Community members are also invited to meet the band members during an evening of conversations on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. at JCC’s Sturtz Theater. Admission to both events are free and advanced ticket reservations are required. Reservations can be made online.